SFA men’s basketball season opener changed from Wednesday to Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team will open up the 2020 season with their home opener a day earlier than originally planned.
After having their first three games over the Thanksgiving break canceled due to COVID-19, the ‘Jacks will now host LeTourneau University Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. instead of Hardin Simmons on Wednesday night. Tickets already purchased for the Wednesday night game will be honored. The athletic department will be sending those ticket holders a new ticket through their mobile ticketing program.
According to Athletic Director Ryan Ivey the Hardin Simmons team was dealing with COVID-19 and they were able to adjust the schedule.
Ivey said the team will now tentatively play Hardin Simmons on December 9, the original date of the LeTourneau game.
Last year, SFA beat the Yellowjackets 89-70 to move their all time record against LeTourneau to 7-0.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.