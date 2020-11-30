Texas Tech men’s comeback falls short against Houston

Texas Tech trailed by 18 by the end of the first half. However, in the second half, with the pestering defense and the offense beginning to click, the Red Raiders were able to come back and get the lead down to single digits. While the team made an impressive comeback, it wasn’t enough to beat the Cougars, who pulled away in the end. The Red Raiders shot 22.2% from three-point range, which also hurt their game. At times in the second half, the game got chippy with Marcus Santos-Silva getting into an altercation on the side line and Micah Peavy was hit with a technical.