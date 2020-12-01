City of Huntington’s Christmas parade still on schedule for Saturday

HUNTINGTON Texas (KTRE) - Many East Texas cities have canceled their Christmas parades this year, but the City of Huntington has decided to host their Christmas parade for the community, as planned.
The parade has been a part of the Huntington community for the past 30 years. City Manager Bill Stewart tells us they wanted to provide something positive for the residents.
Along with other changes, Stewart says they are expecting more entries in the parade this year because other area parades have been canceled. They are encouraging everyone to social distance and to wear masks.
“We also wanted to provide an opportunity for people to get out, so that they are not cooped up in their houses and buildings. Just to get outside in the fresh air,” said Stewart. “We thought about our children, too. It is not Christmas without an opportunity to go to the parade and to see Santa Claus.”
The City of Tyler’s Christmas parade will still go on this Saturday at 10:30 am, as well. Officials say it will be drive-thru style and the floats will be stationary.
