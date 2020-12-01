Downtown Lufkin’s butterfly mural vandalized over the weekend

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The butterfly mural on first street in downtown Lufkin was vandalized over the weekend.
The mural is displayed on the side of the Pines Theatre building. The inappropriate images and obscene language have now been covered up.
In September, the City of Lufkin commissioned local artist Brittney Oliver to complete the mural.
City officials say it is disheartening to see how someone can disrespect art that brings joy to the community.
“The artist will come out and evaluate to see if the design can be saved. If it can, she will work on that. If it needs to be redesigned, then she will make the determination and we will go forward from there,” said Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin. “We hope to get it back in the working order and continue to have it be something the city can enjoy again.”
There are no suspects at this time, due to no surveillance footage in the area.
Anyone with additional information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department.
