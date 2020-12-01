December holiday events across East Texas

The city manager says the Christmas parade is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of N. Main and Mulberry streets. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and is free to enter and to attend. The parade will proceed south on Main St., turn left on Ash St. past the nursing home so the residents can watch, then turn left on 6th St. The parade will end when reaching Mulberry St. Trophies will be given for first, second and third place entries. People are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance as much as possible.