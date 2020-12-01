December holiday events across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the pandemic has cut back the number of events in December offered in East Texas, some cities are going ahead with their plans, though some may be somewhat altered.
Here is a list of events of interest for December:
HUNTINGTON
The city manager says the Christmas parade is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of N. Main and Mulberry streets. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and is free to enter and to attend. The parade will proceed south on Main St., turn left on Ash St. past the nursing home so the residents can watch, then turn left on 6th St. The parade will end when reaching Mulberry St. Trophies will be given for first, second and third place entries. People are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance as much as possible.
TYLER
The Rotary International Clubs of Tyler will have a “Drive-thru” Christmas parade. The parade already has 60 entries and will be held downtown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. They ask that all attending enter the parade route from the Gentry and N. Broadway intersection.
WHITEHOUSE
Saturday December 5th - Christmas in the Park at 3 p.m. Christmas Parade at 5:45 p.m. Tree Lighting, held @ the end of the parade. There will be Food, Vendors and Games. FREE Admission. Event Time: 3:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. Located at 309 E. Main St.., Whitehouse.
LONGVIEW
Calling all Veterans in the surrounding area of Longview. This free event is a chance to have some food and fun along with hearing what veterans need more of in our community! This event is sponsored by Veterans For Veterans! Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at the VFW in Longview.
ZAVALLA:
Christmas parade - Dec 12 at 2 p.m. City officials say that there will be no pictures with Santa this year due to the pandemic.
LINDALE
Library fundraiser: Santa’s Bake Shop will be held Saturday, December 5th, 2020 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm, while supplies last, at the Lillie Russell Memorial Library at 200 E Hubbard St.
We invite you to join the library for Santa’s Bake Shop, our annual cookie buffet fundraiser. Visitors will experience the sights and scents of the holiday season and relive memories of cookies past. We, the Cookie Committee, consider Santa’s Bake Shop to be the beginning of the season in Lindale.
Cookies and treats can be purchased prior to December 5, 2020 by pre-ordering through our Facebook page at Santa’s Bake Shop with the Christmas tree cookie logo. Cookies sell for $8.00 per dozen and businesses have the option of delivery. Visitors can also shop the day of the sale as they are escorted through a wonderland of holiday treats where they hand-pick each cookie.
Covid-19 safety precautions are in place for Santa’s Bake Shop 2020. Volunteers are always required to wear masks and gloves and visitors are requested to, as well.
All profits benefit Lillie Russell Memorial Library, a 501c3 non-profit. For more information regarding pre-orders, sponsorships, joining the Baking Crew, volunteering, or the library, please contact Jennifer Cooley at (903) 521-8728, Darcey Harris at (903) 521-7732 or Amy Rai at (903) 360-6567.
Cancelled events include the Gun Barrel City parade, Van parade, and Lufkin parade. City officials say there will be no pictures with Santa this year due to the pandemic.
