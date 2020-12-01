Lumberjacks set tone early in home opener with win over LeTourneau

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News release) - The Lumberjacks hit the hardwood for the first time Tuesday night to kick off the 2020-21 campaign with a convincing 102-57 win over the LeTourneau Yellowjackets in William R. Johnson Coliseum to improve to 1-0. The Yellowjackets won the tip, but the home squad forced an immediate turnover just 12 seconds in to the game, and the ‘Jacks didn’t look back from the first possession.
Roti Ware found Gavin Kensmil underneath the bucket for a crafty finish to score the first basket of the season, followed by a layup from David Kachelries which was assisted by Cameron Johnson
The visitors called a timeout with 18:54 to play in the first half, but the game trend continued to shift toward the Lumberjacks’ way the entire first half. At the end of the first 20 minutes of play, SFA led LTU 54-23 shooting 23-38 (60.5%) from the field for the largest lead of the contest, highlighted by the Lumberjacks’ 36 points in the paint to the Yellowjackets’ eight points, complemented by 17 points off the visitor’s turnovers.
The momentum was led at the half by Kensmil with 13 points (6-9 FG) and five rebounds, 11 points (5-5 FG) from Kachelries, in addition to Deandre Heckard’s eight points (3-5 FG) and four rebounds.
The Lumberjacks’ lead was extended in the 2nd half 77-41 with an energizing spurt going 10-13 from the field (76.9%) and going 3-4 from beyond the arc with 11:29 left on the clock at the first media timeout. Fast break points became an important underlying factor for SFA toward the end of the second half with 14 compared to LETU’s nine, but the win ultimately came down to the balance between the basketball decision making and sense of urgency for the entire 40 minutes.
At the final media timeout at 3:17, Coach Keller’s team ran away with a 97-52 lead, with the final being 102-57. Career-high nights came from Gavin Kensmil with 23 points (11-14 FG) and David Kachelries with 17 points (8-8 FG).
The ‘Jacks are back in action against McNeese on Friday at 6:30 p.m. inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. Tickets for the 2020-21 home season of SFA basketball are on sale now. To purchase, visit sfatickets.com or call the SFA ticket office at 936-468-5225. Stay tuned to sfajacks.com and the SFA basketball social media platforms for the most up-to-date information on schedule changes as the 2020-21 season progresses.