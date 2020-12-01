Nacogdoches police launch vacation house check program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is launching a program where officers will check your house while you are gone on vacation.
The program is designed so that residents will have the peace of mind knowing the police department will be checking on their homes, day and night, while they are away.
Requests will be entered like any other call for service and communications will dispatch officers to the residence to check and make sure homes are secure.
Request forms are going to be available on the City of Nacogdoches website at Nactx.us or in the front lobby of the police department. All forms should be returned to NPD along with required address verification.
