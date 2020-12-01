Road closures ahead on the Nacogdoches U.S. 59 flyover project

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In between motels, fast food restaurants, and other businesses, Highway 59 motorists can catch a glimpse of the highway’s new main lanes and the tons of concrete it will take to make them.
“That will be the new U.S. 59. That is what we’re doing right now,” said Rhonda Oaks, communications director for the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Lufkin district. “We are also hauling embankment closer - down to Spradley Street. Lots of dump trucks coming and going. We want people to be aware of that.”
They also want them to slow down. The speed limit farther south of Nacogdoches is now 60 miles an hour.
“Local law enforcement is monitoring that. We want people to slow down in that work zone,” Oaks warned.
On Dec. 21, weather permitting, work will require a major three-day road closure of Old Lufkin Road on the north end at south Loop 224.
“They’re going to be tying in a really big water main, and it will tie in right there at the loop,” Oaks explained. “We will also have signage through that area that will direct motorists for any detours.”
Most visible is the break in the flyover at Highway 59. It was done that way to keep the closures to a minimum in the congested area.
“We don’t know when that overhead bridge will be put up over the roadway,” Oaks said. “So just stay alert and we’ll get that information out there as soon as we know it.”
The project is progressing right on time. It’s scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.
