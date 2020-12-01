Week 15 Top 10: Pine Tree, Tenaha new to the Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1. Carthage (11-0) Last Week: 1 – Carthage proved they could handle the challenging slot-T offense and walked away from their regional semifinal game against Salado with a 35-7 win. Their defense will be challenged again by a strong running attack in China Spring.
2. Timpson – (13-0) Last Week: 2 – Timpson got out front early on Garrison and hung on late for the 35-14 win. A win this week will put the Bears in the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
3. Gilmer (12-1) Last Week: 3 – Gilmer took down Sunnyvale and advanced to the regional final. It wasn’t surprising to many, but what is surprising is their opponent Caddo Mills, who knocked off Pleasant Grove to get there.
4. Longview (6-2, 3-1) Last Week: 4 – The Lobos looked well-rested after their two straight bye weeks and easily beat McKinney North to lock up their 20th consecutive playoff berth. The Lobos can lock up a home playoff game with a win at Rose Stadium on Friday against Tyler High.
5. Lindale (11-2) Last Week: 6 – Lindale knocked off Chapel Hill for a second time this year to earn a spot in the 4A DI Regional final against District of Doom rival Kilgore.
6. Malakoff (9-2) Last Week: 7 – The Tigers finally got the monkey off their back with a last-second win over two-time defending state champ Grandview. Malakoff had lost four straight games to the Zebras. Now they have a showdown with Mount Vernon.
7. Mount Vernon (11-2) Last Week: 8 – Mount Vernon a close game for the second time this year against Mineola. The Tigers are a 4-seed by number but not by look and could be a challenge for Malakoff in their regional final.
8. Kilgore (10-3) Last Week: 9 – Bulldogs head coach Mike Wood said you don’t get style points in a win and he is happy to still be playing after a close one with Huffman in the rain. Now Kilgore will need to figure out how to beat Lindale after losing 47-40 a few weeks back for the District of Doom Championship.
9. Tenaha (10-2) Last Week: NR – Tenaha under new head coach Jeremy Jenkins lost two of their first three games. Since then, they have won 10 straight including their 44-14 win over Chilton Saturday night. The Tigers will face their toughest test of the season this week when they take on 3-time defending state champion Mart.
10. Pine Tree (7-1-1, 5-1) Lat Week: NR – The Pirates 45-23 win over Mount Pleasant Friday gave the school their first 7-win season since 1983. A win on Friday against Hallsville and a loss by Whitehouse would have the Pirates hosting a playoff game.
