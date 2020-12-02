Central Heights coach honors bet with players, gets haircut

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Central Heights head basketball coach Kevin Herron will be getting odd looks for a while thanks to his new hair cut.
Herron had his hair cut into a very short mullet on Wednesday morning after his team beat Nacogdoches 56-54 the night before.
“During the Thanksgiving break we were talking about this game and I said if they won I would get a mullet,” Herron said. “I had forgot about it but the first thing said by the kids after we won was the bet. "
Herron said they are tying to do things that bring a fun atmosphere to the team and build a strong bond between the players.
