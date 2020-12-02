Lufkin City Council discusses what to do with blue recycling bins

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council met Tuesday to begin discussing options for what to do with the blue recycling bins.
Under the budget crunch, the city decided to discontinue curbside recycling, but this left nearly five thousand extra blue bins with residents. Currently if a second cart is used as a garbage container, there is an extra five dollars added to the resident’s monthly water bill.
“What is the effect on the budget, what are the costs associated with that, and so that’s what this was. It was an opportunity to sort of get going and explain exactly what the effects would be if council said, keep the blue carts, waive the fee. No take the blue carts, that kind of thing. So council was considering all kinds of possibilities for that,” said Lufkin Interim City Manager Bruce Green.
As of Tuesday 252 customers have opted to keep their recycling bins to be used as a second trash bin.
There may be changes if the council decides on another option or modifies the ordinance, but for now there will be an added five dollars to keep the blue recycling cart.
“Council has decided to send staff back, the administration back to do a number of alternatives to give them some options, to take a look at it from one vantage point or another, and so that’s what we’re going to do,” Green said.
On Monday the city will start picking up bins from homes that do not wish to keep them, a process that green said could take awhile. Residents should keep the cart in an accessible location. “It can be up near the house, it can be a place that is visible so they can come and pick it up over the next several weeks,” Green said.
To participate in two-cart pick up, contact the city of Lufkin’s Solid Waste Department at 936-633-0281.
