Lufkin’s butterfly mural artist talks about new inspiration, future plans for painting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Last weekend, the butterfly mural located in downtown Lufkin was vandalized.
Artist Brittney Oliver says she has new ideas and more inspiration for the work of art. She says she was at a loss for words when she saw the graffiti on her painting.
“A combination of emotions but really, really devastating at first. And then, hurt for that person and why they would do something like that,” said Oliver.
She used to do window art, but this painting was her first large-scale piece of art. Oliver says she has new plans for the butterfly mural after this tough year.
“The graffiti itself is horrible. But as I looked at what they had to paint over, I thought I can work with this. We can actually make this something even more beautiful. Something that is still going to make the community have that little bit of spark and a bit of joy. They’re going to want to take pictures in front of it and maybe identify a word that speaks to them,” Oliver explained.
Oliver is also a teacher at Hudson High School. She says her students are inspirational.
“I want to invite them to give me some words that bring them hope. I want to incorporate some of those into the mural as well,” said Oliver. “I think it’s important that our next generation, that I am so privileged to get to work with every day, is able to show me what it is that they believe in. I want to show what inspires them, how can they go on from here and hopefully realize that we can overcome.”
She hopes to have the mural complete before the end of the year.
“One of my goals is to get a collage of pictures from students and community members that then can be used to inspire even further,” said Oliver.
Oliver says the city is looking into installing cameras in the Pines Theatre alley soon.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.