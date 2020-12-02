EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds have rolled in overnight and rain is beginning to fall this morning. Expect more rain to develop and move through East Texas with showers off and on all day. A few pockets of heavy rainfall are possible, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s all day, so no worries for any frozen precipitation today. Most of the rain clears out this evening, but clouds look to hang on for most of the day tomorrow. A few sprinkles are possible, especially north of I-20 tomorrow. Temperatures will be chilly for Thursday with lows in the upper 30s and highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. A bit more sunshine by Friday afternoon, but not much warmer until the weekend. Temperatures will be very near average with lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front will drop temperatures a couple of degrees heading into early next week, but doesn’t look to bring any more rain to the area.