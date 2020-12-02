Nacogdoches police seek Scrooges who swiped cash from shopping dad

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a couple who stole cash from a man shopping with his children.
According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, a young father was shopping at a Nacogdoches business with his two young children on Nov. 7. While checking out, the man was distracted trying to keep us with his children and left his wallet at the cash register.
An older man found the wallet and looked through it and removed the cash. He then handed the cash to a woman with him. The woman then used that cash to pay for their own purchase.
The man lost other items, such as his drivers license, hunting license and a license he needs for his job.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. You can call Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.