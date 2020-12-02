Possible capacity rollbacks, closures coming as East Texas reports fourth consecutive day of rising hospitalizations

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A record number of people are in East Texas hospitals with COVID-19. If the trend continues, more restrictions are on the way.
An order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in October requires capacity rollbacks and even some closures for any Trauma Service Area that has seven consecutive days in which the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a percentage of hospital capacity goes above 15 percent.
In the Trauma Service Area covering most of East Texas, that number has been above 15 percent for four days. On Wednesday, the rate was 16.7 percent. This follows a rate of 16.3 percent on Tuesday, 15.8 percent on Monday and 15.2 percent Sunday. This would mean if the rate stays above 15 percent through Saturday, counties in that TSA would have to roll back to 50 percent capacity at non-essential businesses and close bars.
“It began on Sunday, and if the trend continues we’ll probably hit that mark on Saturday, which means by the beginning of next week we’ll see some of the restrictions come into place here locally as a result of the governor’s order,” said Smith Co. Judge Nathaniel Moran.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
The Trauma Service Area covering the northern-most counties in East Texas has been above 15 percent for four days also, meaning restrictions could be on the way for Titus, Morris, Hopkins, and Cass counties. The area including portions of Deep East Texas is below the threshold.
COVID-19 patients at UT Health East Texas in Tyler currently make up about 20 percent of the hospital’s total capacity, according to Chief Medical Officer Tom Cummins, MD.
“If we don’t start making those changes much more aggressively in our community, December is going to be a really hard month for a lot of families,” Cummins said. “We’re going to lose a lot of people in Smith County and East Texas.”
Cummins said there’s been a record number of people on respirators and ventilators for the past several days.
