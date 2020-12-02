Sutherland Springs shooting survivor appointed to state committee on disabilities

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has appointed Kris Workman to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities for a term set to expire on February 1, 2021.
The committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs and supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability-related laws.
Kris Workman of Sutherland Springs is a Worship Pastor and survivor of the shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church. Previously, he worked as a Manager at Rackspace Inc. Workman received an Associate of Applied Sciences in computer maintenance from Texas State Technical College.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.