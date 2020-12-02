Wichita County anticipates COVID-19 cases spike after Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -With Thanksgiving three days behind us, Wichita County could be seeing another big surge in COVID19 cases.
According to The Wichita County Public Health District, as of November 30 there are 302 new cases, and nine deaths bringing the county’s positivity rate to 42 percent.
“You know one of our highest days has been over two hundred and I expect it to be higher than that I would hope for it not to be but I really do think we’ll see numbers between two and three hundred a day coming out of thanksgiving.” said Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler.
Kreider says an increase in cases around holidays is something the Wichita County Public Health District has feared since the pandemic began back in March.
“Memorial day the Fourth of July Labor day any holiday that we’ve had have followed by an increase in cases and we don’t expect that trend to change.” said Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler.
However while numbers are posted by The Wichita County Public District daily, actual Thanksgiving numbers won’t be available until December 2- 4.
That will include cases will not only be from Thanksgiving day, but also Wednesday, Black Friday and the weekend as well.
Kreidler also says even though you may have felt fine during the holidays COVID-19 symptoms can show up 6 or 8 days after exposure.
For more information on Wichita County COVID-19 numbers visit their website.
