With his foot in the door, former Lumberjack Kevon Harris looking to prove he belongs with Lakers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kevon Harris is in sunny southern California and hopes to stay for a while.
After not getting drafted in the 2020 NBA draft, the former SFA Lumberjack was able to pick up a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal is an exhibit 10 contract with the team which is a one-year, minimum salary contract allowing a bonus of up to $50,000 if Harris is waived and remains with the Lakers’ G-League franchise for at least 60 days.
“I had some interest from the Nets, Pistons and Mavericks,” Harris said. “We had been talking with the Lakers for some time. They were coming in off of a great season where they won a championship. We knew some of those veterans wouldn’t be playing early. I felt like I could get an opportunity here to excel on the floor.”
Camp for NBA players started on Monday and players are expected to be in the facilities on Thursday.
“I am anxious,” Harris said. “I am ready to get in and play. I have been out here for a couple of days. All the gyms are closed. I am just trying to find a way to get work in. I am running these streets trying to keep my cardio up. Day and night.”
In his time at SFA, Harris put in the work to become a force on defense and a hot shooter from three, which was an area where he struggled.
“After his first game his family was a little upset he played just a few minutes and I told him we needed to work on his shooting,” SFA head coach Kyle Keller said. " Ty Charles got hurt and Kevon got some more time his freshman year. He put in the work. He dedicated himself and learned how to shoot the basketball. He became a prolific three-point shooter. He took his weakness and made it his strength.”
Harris put his name on the national stage his senior season with a outstanding performance in their upset win over No.1 Duke. The ‘Jacks were on a roll and looked to be in the NCAA National Tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down basketball.
“I think Kevon has maybe flown under the radar because we were not on TV a lot but I think anyone who played against him knows what kind of competitor he is and what kind of winner he is.”
Harris is most likely in line for a spot on the team’s G-League team but the main point is Harris is with a team and now has the chance to be noticed by a franchise at the top of the league.
“I am grateful and just ready to get to work and prove to everyone that I can play at this level,” Harris said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.