City of Nacogdoches developing new compensation plan for employees

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A soon-to-be-adopted market compensation plan could raise the pay scale for some city employees, a task city council is deciding is long overdue. There are over 300 employees, yet there is no formal pay plan for the City of Nacogdoches.
“It’s one of the few that doesn’t,” said City Manager Mario Canizares.
According to Canizares, that can lead to all sorts of problems, particularly when an employee hits the 10-year mark.
“They have gone as far as they can go. They hit the limit. So, a 15-year employee is getting paid the same as a 10-year employees,’ and on up the years employed.
Low incentive may develop. More common is a difficulty to retain and recruit qualified employees.
“They look elsewhere,” remarked Canizares.
A consultant provided a plan through a comparison with other cities in the market and the private sector.
“It was all over the board because of the number of positions that were being analyzed. But what the pay range demonstrated is was a 30 percent range from the minimum all the way up to the maximum.”
Which pleases department heads, including Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger, who do the hiring.
“So do they look at the pay scale? Absolutely. And it’s a consideration any of us would look at. We’re competing against the local East Texas economy, but we are also competing against the balance of Texas.”
And the pay scale information can set employees on a career path not somewhere else, but with the City of Nacogdoches.
“That doesn’t require them to promote to other jobs, in order to keep growing professionally. And so the back end is just as important as the increase on front end,” said Kiplinger.
And according to city leaders that provision will ultimately give Nacogdoches residents and others experienced, as well appropriately compensated public servants.
The Nacogdoches City Council is expected to adopt the market compensation plan on December 15, in time for the first paychecks of 2021. The plan can be reviewed at https://www.nactx.us/DocumentCenter/View/4368/Regular-Meeting-Agenda
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.