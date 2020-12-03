East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices higher than pre-holiday prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - There was no market report last week due to Thanksgiving, but the market from this week shows all classes of both feeder steers and heifers to be five-to-eight dollars higher than the pre-holiday market numbers. That’s according to the East Texas livestock weekly market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls finished out steady compared to the numbers two weeks ago. The recent higher market reflects strong buyer aggression. It’s aided by positive board closings along with recent rains in the wheat country.
The market also says the potential release of the new Covid-19 vaccination has given cattle producers optimism that quote “normalcy is beginning to surface.”
Demand for ag products is also booming worldwide, which could also be a contributing factor to the market’s stronger numbers.
