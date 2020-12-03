East Texas hearing specialist seeing increase in patients during COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Masks help protect us from COVID-19 but they cover our facial expressions and sometimes the ability to be heard clearly. An East Texas hearing specialist has seen how masks are affecting her current patients as well as bringing in new ones.
“You have to really watch people to understand what they’re saying a lot of the times,” said patient Greg Russell.
For most of his life Russell has been a 798 welder, as well as a gun enthusiast. About a year ago he visited a hearing specialist and was diagnosed with significant hearing loss.
“My quality of life now, when we first put them in I walked outside and could actually hear the leaves hitting together on the trees,” Russell said. “And it was something I haven’t heard in probably twenty years, at least.”
Amber Gray is a licensed hearing instrument specialist and said once people began wearing masks they’ve seen an increase in people coming in for hearing tests.
“Just having the visual and the movement, a lot of people over time don’t really realize until you take that away how much that correlates with the movements and the words that we’re speaking. And then when you do the mask,” Gray said. “It muffles the speech somewhat.”
Russel said he relies on reading lips to fully understand what people are saying and it’s created a barrier.
“People talking through a mask, it sounds garbled. You can’t understand, like they’re mumbling and I’ve actually had to have people, like what did you say, and have them repeat stuff,” he said.
Patients who had some trouble hearing are noticing that the masks have made it more difficult to hear, Gray said, and understand important conversations, like with doctors and other medical professionals.
“As a courtesy to everyone I would project and slow down. Really, when someone is hearing impaired it’s not so much shouting at them, but really just slow down, make sure you have their attention before you start a sentence,” Gray said. “Make sure you call them by name and make sure they’re looking at you whenever you start to speak, and just really project the best you can.”
Hearing loss can have negative effects on overall health so Gray encourages anyone who may think they’re experiencing hearing loss to visit a specialist to get a screening.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.