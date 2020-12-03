Firefighters respond to blaze in downtown Nacogdoches business

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue responded to a fire inside a building on Pecan Street.
Spring & Prince, a gift and clothing boutique, is where it appears that the fire began. Firefighters were called at approximately 7:30 p.m. and had the fire contained within 30 minutes. They are still at the scene checking the building for damage and investigating the cause of of the fire.
No one was inside the building at the time the fire started, Amy Mahaffey, communications director with the City of Nacogdoches says. There were no injuries.
The gift and clothing store is in a spacious two story, restored downtown business. The fire department’s ladder truck and several other trucks were used.
The biggest part of the fire was in the alley way between a restored loft apartment building. The fire and rescue crews worked quickly, according to communications director Amy Mehaffey.
“The fire was contained within 30 minutes and we are believing that there was nobody inside when the call came in. The cause of the fire at this point is unknown. The investigation of the fire will start this evening and we will continue to update the public with any pertinent information as we know more.”
It’s unknown if any merchandise was damaged by the smoke, water or flames. That assessment will come.
