Hurricane relief drive being held by Carthage High School students

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas high school looks to help those devastated by hurricanes that hit Southwest Louisiana this year.
“We have food, water, a home,” Carthage High School senior Jorge Solis said. “We have a bed to stay in. Our fellow neighbors who have been devastated have nearly lost it all. Stories of them living in tents. You want to give to the people that don’t have what you have.”
Hundreds of miles inland and in another state, members of Carthage High School’s National Honor Society, like seniors Caroline Baldree and Jorge Solis, decided to help by collecting donations for hurricane victims in the Cameron, Lake Charles and Moss Bluff areas.
“This hurricane drive is really special because it is for the practical things that are often forgotten about,” Carthage High School senior Caroline Baldree. “It’s for the thing they are really in need of and that are hard to come by.”
Items like blankets, sheets, pillows, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, paper towels and toilet paper.
“These people are left with nothing,” Solis said. “And we’re just trying to help them ease the pain into going back into a normal life.”
“Caroline and Jorge earlier had said that, ‘we may not have experienced this, but because we haven’t, we should do something to those that have,’” Carthage ISD National Honor Society advisor Catherine Jackson said.
Jackson lived near the Gulf Coast where she experienced several hurricanes. She says she is inspired to see her students take on this task.
“Through this project, what they’re going to gain from that is an extension that a community is not just the town that you live in,” Jackson said. “That your community spreads across borders.”
Teaming up with Catholic Charities, the local Lions Club and Tyson Foods, Carthage ISD staff plan to drive National Honor Society members to Southwest Louisiana to deliver the supplies December 12.
“If we get down there and we see these people face-to-face, get names, get to know these people, we will really feel more connected,” Baldree said. “We need more stuff we need all the help we can get.”
There are several locations you can drop off items in Carthage and as you just heard more items needed.
Those locations will wrap up collecting donations tomorrow, but you can still donate through December 10 at Carthage High School.
We’ve also included contact information to make arrangements for a donation if you don’t live in Panola County. Catherine Jackson – cjackson@carthageisd.org (903) 693-2552. Call in advance of arrival.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.