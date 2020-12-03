Lufkin man arrested on drug charge after toddler dies

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy after a man was seen running with him in his arms Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lufkin police, dispatch received calls from Angelina Motel and JM Chevrolet at 3:08 p.m. after a man was seen running with a child in his arms who was not breathing.
Lufkin Fire responded and took the child, Cairo Jordan, to a Lufkin hospital but the child died at 3:40 p.m.
Detectives brought the man, Kyron Fowler Hickman, 22, of Lufkin, in for questioning. Cairo had been left in Hickman’s care while Cairo’s mother was working. At the interview, Hickman emptied his pockets and was found to have methamphetamine, according to police.
Hickman was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Cairo’s death is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.