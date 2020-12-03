Mid-Day Noels in Nacogdoches go virtual

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Steel Band was the first ever ‘virtual’ performers for the Mid-Day Noels that began Thursday; a gift from the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches.
Live concerts at the church can’t happen this year, but you can ‘tune in’ virtually for more holiday music, according to director of music Deborah Dalton. “Next week will be the SFA Chamber Choir and they’ll be doing carols of the season, which is always popular. And our final concert will be the Selah Strings and it’s a string quartet.”
The videos will remain up on the church Facebook page throughout the holiday season, so you can listen to the festive music over and over.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.