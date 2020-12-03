Pennsylvania woman arrested in connection with Diboll shooting death

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Pennsylvania woman accused for her role in a Diboll shooting death has been arrested on a murder charge.
Shicorie Renee Smith, 31, of Sharon, Pa., was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Thursday.
Det. Bart Riley said Smith acted as the driver for Cedric Tramon Blake, 23, on July 2. Blake is accused of shooting and killing Shyheim Harper, 23, at the Willie D. Jones Housing Units.
Previous story: WATCH: Lufkin police take Diboll murder suspect into custody
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.