Pennsylvania woman arrested in connection with Diboll shooting death

Pennsylvania woman arrested in connection with Diboll shooting death
Shicorie Smith from 2010 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey | December 3, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:29 PM

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Pennsylvania woman accused for her role in a Diboll shooting death has been arrested on a murder charge.

Shicorie Renee Smith, 31, of Sharon, Pa., was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Thursday.

Cedric Blake (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Cedric Blake (Source: Angelina County Jail) (Source: Angelina County Jail)

Det. Bart Riley said Smith acted as the driver for Cedric Tramon Blake, 23, on July 2. Blake is accused of shooting and killing Shyheim Harper, 23, at the Willie D. Jones Housing Units.

Previous story: WATCH: Lufkin police take Diboll murder suspect into custody

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.