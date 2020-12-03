SFA Ladyjacks improve to 3-1

Nugent opened up the 2nd quarter communicating a backdoor pass for a layup from Aaliyah Johnson, followed by quick buckets from Nugent and Johnson forcing a Jackson State timeout with the score at 21-16. Tarsharian Robinson jumped out of the timeout with a corner 3-pointer of her own to boost the Ladyjacks to their largest advantage of the half at 24-16, but Jackson State’s Ameshya Williams traded baskets with a post-move on the block with just under seven minutes to go. SFA’s lead was then cut to 24-23 after a jumper from JSU’s Dayzsha Rogan, but a quick Banfield triple boosted SFA’s lead back to four at 27-23. The offense rolled as the half moved forward with eight Ladyjacks appearing in the box score, led by Banfield with 11 points (4-5 FG) including three triples. SFA had a 41-36 edge at the half.