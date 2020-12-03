Tenaha in rare underdog position against Mart

TENAHA, Texas (KLTV) - The Tenaha Tigers are playing the roll of underdog in the 2A DII Region III finals against Mart.
The Panthers are coming into the contest with three-straight state championships to their name. Tenaha is on a nine-game winning streak. Last year the Tigers failed to reach the playoffs.
“I like it,” Jeremy Patton said. “I feel like everyone loves underdog stories. They have a bunch of dogs. We have a bunch of dogs. They will have to do more than show up.”
It was a rough start for Tenaha with the Tigers going 1-2 to start the year. It looked like it could be another rough season but things started to click and since then the Tigers are averaging 45 points per game.
“We were figuring out who we were and where we should be,” head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Right around week 6 the kids bought in and that was bigger than the scheme. the kids decided they were going to play the right way and that was the biggest thing.”
The Tigers high powered offense will be tested against Mart who is averaging just 8 points allowed in their 10 games.
“We should be the underdogs,” Jenkins said. “They have won three-straight state titles. No one is giving us much of a shot. There is no pressure. I am really looking forward to it. I think it is more evenly matched than anyone else does. I am pretty sure I am right there. I am excited. it is going to be fun. We haven’t really been challenged in a while and they haven’t been challenged at all. I am excited to see how it plays out.”
Tenaha and Mart will kick off at 7 p.m. in Athens Friday night.
