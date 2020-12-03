Texas Department of Criminal Justice is temporarily closing prisons

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is beginning the process of temporarily consolidating inmates and staff from the Gurney Unit in Palestine and the Neal Unit in Amarillo to nearby facilities within the region and temporarily closing those units.
This move is due to statewide decreased inmate population that has not been seen in 25 years.
Since January 2020, the number of individuals entering the system has decreased by approximately 18,000.
Today’s incarcerated population of approximately 122,000 is the lowest level since the year of 1995.
This decline makes it possible to temporarily consolidate staff and inmates from the Gurney and Neal Unit without negatively affecting thepublic safety.
These units will be idled in the near future but will be repopulated as the inmate population returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Staff from the Gurney Unit will be deployed to the nearby Coffield, Michael, Powledge and Beto Units where vacancies exist.
Staff from the Neal Unit will be deployed to the nearby Clements Unit which also has vacancies.
