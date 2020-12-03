Thursday’s Weather: Chilly today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The rain has ended and some clouds are clearing out, but more cloud cover will be on the way. Expect a mix of clouds and sun across East Texas today with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees this afternoon. Clouds continue overnight, but begin to clear during the day tomorrow. A slight warming trend takes afternoon high temperatures back to near average in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this weekend. Expect lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. The sun continues into early next week despite a weak cold front that arrives early Monday. This front will reinforce the cooler air with highs in the mid 50s to start early next week and a warm up into the 60s by midweek.