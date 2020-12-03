Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches to kick-off Mid-Day Noels concert series

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches has traditionally held holiday noels
Due to COVID-19, they have gone virtual for 2020.
At 11:45 a.m. Thursday, they will be holding a virtual ribbon cutting with the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce to kick off the 26th annual Mid-Day Noels concert series.
The concert itself will begin at 12:15 p.m. with the SFA Percussion Ensemble.
For more information, click here. To watch the Dec. 3rds event, click here.
