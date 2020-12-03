Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches to kick-off Mid-Day Noels concert series

Mid-Day Noels Kick-off (Source: Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | December 3, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 3:32 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches has traditionally held holiday noels

Due to COVID-19, they have gone virtual for 2020.

At 11:45 a.m. Thursday, they will be holding a virtual ribbon cutting with the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce to kick off the 26th annual Mid-Day Noels concert series.

The concert itself will begin at 12:15 p.m. with the SFA Percussion Ensemble.

For more information, click here. To watch the Dec. 3rds event, click here.

