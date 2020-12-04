2 arrested in Athens in connection with December 1 murder of Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are now charged for their alleged involvement in a shooting death earlier this week.
Ricky Ray Rios, 43, of Athens, faces a count of second-degree murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Travis Smiley, who was found dead just outside the front door of a home.
He was found in Athens by police. He was arrested and taken into custody and is pending extradition to Shreveport from the Henderson County Jail.
Bond for Rios is set at $5 million.
Shonda Walker, 35, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder. Her bond is set at $5 million. She was also taken into custody in Athens, Texas. Christopher Barton, 41, faces a count of obstruction of justice in this investigation.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. Bond has not been set.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
