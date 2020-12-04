East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices remain steady

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report says hay movements were slow due to the Thanksgiving holiday but prices are mostly steady across the state.
And some hay prices are firming up as the majority of the state remains dry. Hay supplies in the Panhandle and Western regions continue to be tight as hay that typically comes from other drought-stricken states has been limited.
The US Drought Monitor says topsoil moisture is short of very short across roughly 70 percent of Texas. And as a result, nearly 40 percent of the winter wheat was in poor to very poor condition across Texas.
Meanwhile, in the South, North, Central and Eastern regions are better as they received timely rains from the many hurricanes and tropical storms this year.
