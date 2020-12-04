Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! After a couple of grey days, it sure is nice to see sunshine back in our area. Partly cloudy skies will stick around into the afternoon for Central and Deep East Texas counties before dispersing later today. Temperatures this afternoon will be nice and cool, topping off in the middle 50s before quickly cooking back into the 40s by this evening. Clear skies and calm winds tonight lead to a quick cooldown by tomorrow morning. Average morning lows will range in the middle 30s but there will be some cold spots that will likely reach or drop below freezing for a couple hours before sunrise. Saturday starts off sunny but cloud cover will begin to increase later in the day. Most of the area stays dry but an isolated shower/light sprinkle will be possible in Deep East Texas. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for our Sunday morning as our next cold front swings through East Texas. A few scattered showers will be possible ahead of this front, but majority of East Texas remains dry. Skies begin clearing out by late Sunday morning and we’ll see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. More sunshine and middle 50s for Monday, then a warming trend brings East Texas highs back into the 60s by the middle part of next week!