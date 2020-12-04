Fuller Springs VFD creates Junior Program

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Department in Angelina county seeks new volunteers, but the department says they are asking parents for their teens to get involved.
Junior Firefighters Programs can be seen at fire departments in Angelina County like in Hudson, and now, for the first time, at the Fuller Spring VFD.
“They get train with us. They get to come hang out with us at the fire station. They get to spray some hoses, spray some fire. We get to show them firsthand what’s going on in life.” (Lt. Kent Childers)
Fuller Springs VFD Lieutenant Kent Childers says a similar program sparked his interest when he was 14. Now, he wants to do the same for other future firefighters.
“If we can’t get the older people to come help us, well, we’ll just start training them young, that way they’re ready,” Childers said.
Childers say they are looking for boys and girls aged 13 to 17. They’ll meet at least once a week for training. He says the department would not send the teens into any active danger.
“I’m hoping to learn how to help people and benefit my community,” 14-year-old Josh Carlin said.
Carlin is one of the local teens interested in joining.
“I’ve been looking at a lot of careers, and I think it would be a nice one to get in to,” Carlin said. “Instead of running around at something, you can actually take time and put into to it. I’ve had family who’s been firefighters on both sides, so I think it’ll be a good opportunity for me.”
Joshua’s mother Cody Hyde says along with continuing a family tradition, joining the program carries another special meaning for her son.
“We’ve lost two houses to a house fire within five years of each other,” Hyde said. “So, he already knows the devastation of losing something like that because we lost everything. It kind of hits home for him. He’ll be able to just give a little more than just the average Joe.”
“We’ve seen a lot of people interested in it, and we hope to get a lot more in it, rather its around us or Hudson or whoever it is with, we just want to see people get involved,” Childers said.
If your child is interested in joining the Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s Junior Firefighter Program, send a message to the Department’s Facebook page - Click here
