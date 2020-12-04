Governor’s temporary vehicle registration waiver remains in effect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A part of the Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration back in March gave people leeway when it came to renewing their car’s registration. Nine months later the temporary order is still in effect, but an end date could happen at any time.
If your car’s registration expired after March, there is currently no deadline to renew until another order is released. Once an expiration date for the order is decided, people would have a 60 day window to get it renewed.
In a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, they recommend renewing as close to your registration end date as you can.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is encouraging people to taken care of registration sooner rather than later.
“We recognize that its going to take some folks a little but longer but four or five months down the road it’s kind of hard to believe that somebody couldn’t get their information down there to turn it in,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a spokesperson for the department said.
While the Wichita County Tax Office is currently not open to the public, options like a drop-off there, renewing online or at another location are still available.
“Our officers understand as well what the governor is doing for our folks and and that’s what we want to do, we want to take care of our people as well,” Sgt. Eipper said. “We know times are hard and people have been out of money for a while, out of work.”
So while public safety remains the departments number one priority when it comes to recently expired tags.
“It’s not one of those things that were just stopping people for and checking right,” Sgt. Eipper said.
