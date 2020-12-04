K-9, helicopter assist in locating hunter lost in Angelina Forest

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A joint effort involving several local, county, state, and federal agencies resulted in the rescue of a hunter who got lost in the Angelina National Forest.
According to an entry in the Dec. 4 Game Warden Field notes, two Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens from Angelina County responded to a call about a hunter that got lost in the Angelina National Forest.
When the game wardens got to the scene, they learned that the man had been missing for several hours and was a diabetic, the Field Notes entry stated.
Because of an approaching cold front, temperatures were dropping. The two-game wardens called drone operators from the TPWD’s Wildlife Division, a Tyler County game warden, and a TPWD K-9 handler for help. The joint operation also included U.S Forest Service rangers, Jasper County EMS, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, and fire department volunteers.
After the wardens searching for several hours, they received the missing man’s GPS coordinates, and they found him in the woods.
“He was in a pre-hypothermic state when he was found and was treated by EMS,” the Field Notes entry stated.
