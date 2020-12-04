Nacogdoches City Council approves work to renovate Zion Hill Baptist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For 20 years, historians have piece by piece attempted to renovate the 1914 African-American Zion Hill Baptist Church in Nacogdoches.
Now, in the city’s hands, there’s confidence a $1.6 million full renovation will begin in January. The Nacogdoches City Council approved the work this week.
“There will be some projects going on inside as far as working on the structure of the building, shoring up walls, things like that,” said Historic Sites Manager Jessica Sowell. “But you’ll see a lot outside because we’re replacing windows, restoring historic ones. putting on a new roof, replacing rotten wood. There will be flurry of activity inside and outside this building.”
The project is funder by hotel/motel tax, the Nacogdoches Historic Foundation, and the Bright Foundation. Completion date is set for February 2022.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.