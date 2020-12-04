TPWD game wardens: Man used crossbow to shoot buck from his vehicle

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens in Trinity County arrested a man in connection with allegations that he used a crossbow to shoot a deer from his vehicle.
According to an entry in the Dec. 4 Game Warden Field Notes, two Trinity County game wardens got a call from the sheriff’s office about a hunter who had just shot a buck in a yard from a vehicle.
“The landowner thought a rifle was used and was able to write down the license plate number and get a good description of the vehicle,” the Field Notes entry stated.
The TPWD game wardens and the sheriff’s office called a constable who lives in that neighborhood for backup. After the constable located the vehicle, the TPWD wardens traveled to the scene.
During a brief interview, the hunter allegedly admitted to shooting the buck from his vehicle with a crossbow. The man also told the game wardens that he was on a public road when he killed the buck.
The game wardens filed multiple charges on the man for hunting from a public roadway and hunting out of season, the Field Notes entry stated. A criminal case is pending.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.