Tyler Lions Coach Ricklan Holmes talks winning, losing, life lessons

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a rough season for the Tyler Lions, riding into the final game of the season with only two wins. Coach Ricklan Holmes talks about what he wants his outgoing seniors to understand.
“Life lessons, understanding that this game is bigger than just winning and losing. It’s about teaching them how to be men. Have your father teach them how to be a husband, you know, somebody that’s a part of a society that can be looked up to and not downgraded.”
Longview has shown some vulnerability and when asked if they can be beaten, Holmes had this to say.
“They can be, but you know they are a strong football team. They have a lot of experience, something we don’t have this year, and they’re going to use it to their ability to win this football game. They know that they are moving on to the next round, the first round.”
When Holmes thinks about this season down the road, what he says he will remember about this particular season is the guys.
“Not so much the wins and losses, (but) the character and the core of these guys. What’s going to be a part of the wins and losses because of how they played during their losses and how they played during their wins this team never gave up. They have some close games, have some games we got blew out, but they stay the same they stay consistent.”
