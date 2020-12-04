The Village Nac will present ‘Christmas in the Village’ with live music

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - To ring in the holiday season, The Village Nac is hosting their first annual Christmas event this Saturday.
The free event is called “Christmas in the Village,” and the community is invited to come out to see the Christmas lights and decorations.
There will be live music from local musicians, refreshments available, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
“Overall, I am just thankful to be able to celebrate with our staff and excited to celebrate with our community,” said Casey Williams, the event coordinator.
It will be an outdoor event, so there will be plenty of room for social distancing.
Organizers said Friday that they have been working hard to create a community for those who struggle with mental health issues and homelessness.
“We just felt like we wanted to do something that was open to the community. We have had so much community support through donations and volunteers,” said Laura Culpepper, the mission director.
“I hope that people will take away the idea that they can visit on a regular basis,” said Constance Engleking, the on-site director. “See what we’re doing, following us on our website and Facebook page, and then see where there’s places that they can plug in.”
The Village Nac’s “Christmas in the Village” event will be going on in Nacogdoches, this Saturday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. There will be free ornaments for the first 50 people that attend.
