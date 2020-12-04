Investigation into fire at downtown Nacogdoches boutique continues

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out in an alleyway next to Spring & Prince, a downtown Nacogdoches gift shop and boutique on Pecan Street, is still ongoing.
The fire was discovered around 7 p.m. Thursday night by a store manager who lives across the street from the store. The building was vacant at the time of the fire that Nacogdoches firefighters put out within 30 minutes.
The building owner credits firefighters for saving the 182 year old building.
The day after his building could have burned to the ground, Kim Crisp likes talking of its history, rather than its brush with fire.
“The building dates back to 1892. They used it for a tobacco warehouse back then,” Crisp said.
In the alleyway, tobacco would have been hauled up an elevator.
“It’s an old hand-drawn elevator. I’ve been told it’s the oldest elevator in the State of Texas. It’s operable. We still use it on a daily basis,” Crisp said.
It’s now charred. Crisp says he’ll repair it, as well as other damaged areas.
“There’s going to be some extensive roof damage that we’re going to need to take care of,” he said.
Fortunately, the interior received no structural damage. It’s where Crisp’s daughter, Claire Drewery, owns and operates the boutique Spring & Prince. Manager Taylor King is praised for her quick action.
“I looked out my window because I live right across the street and saw all the electrical wires going crazy and I called 911 immediately,” King said.
Flames were extinguished within 30 minutes.
“They found a hot spot up in the attic. Contained that fire and virtually the fire department saved this building,” Crisp said
It’s been a tough year for retailers. Drewery, like her father, has the will to continue on.
“For the most part our inventory isn’t damaged. We’re going to test everything before we send it out, but you’re still welcomed to shop online and we would love your support,” Drewery said.
Owners say venturing on is the least they can do for a building that has withstood the test of time.
