Nacogdoches man working to replace belongings after wallet was stolen

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas man whose wallet was stolen a month ago while he was shopping with his children lost more than the money inside. His wallet held important licenses he uses for work.
“The boys and I were at Atwoods. We were going there to get gopher traps of all things,” said J.R. Dyson. “My youngest son Lane kept grabbing everything off of the shelves. We went up to the register, and they had some Christmas candy back behind us that he kept trying to grab.”
J.R. Dyson said he was distracted and ready to leave the store.
“I set my wallet down like a fool and walked off,” Dyson said. “We went to Walmart right after that and got $200 worth of groceries. Then we went to self-checkout, and as soon as I finished, I reached for my wallet, and it was gone. I knew exactly where it was.”
Dyson said his heart sank because he had over $400 in the wallet.
After reviewing the surveillance video, he was shocked to see an older man take the wallet off the counter, pull out the cash, and hand it to an older woman next to him.
“My biggest reaction to it is you would not expect that from that age group of people. I would have expected from a 17-year-old, but not a middle-aged couple,” Dyson said.
Aside from money loss, Dyson said it has been difficult getting his belongings back.
“I have spent over $100 to replace my driver’s license, electrical license, hunting license, debit card, and all of that kind of stuff. And here I am a month later and still have not replaced everything,” Dyson explained.
Dyson said he is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community during this time.
“It is a rough time of year, so short checks on Thanksgiving week didn’t help anything. Christmas shopping is coming up, and now I’m short what was in there,” Dyson said. “But we have had a lot of family and members of the church come together to help us get back to where we need to be financially. So, it has worked out.”
Police have not yet identified the suspects seen in the surveillance video. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
