Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit lights up downtown Lufkin

By T'Ebonie Tanner | December 5, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 7:04 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many people came out for Christmas in the Pines in Lufkin.

The main attraction was the lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit.

Although seeing the pumping unit is a tradition, this is just the second year in a row for Rudolph to be lit in the downtown Lufkin area.

In order to stay in compliance with COVID-19 regulations, organizers had to cancel a few activities such as the fire truck pull.

Lufkin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Taylor Commiato said it is important to keep everyone stay safe during the holidays.

“For Lufkin, I think that tradition is just a really key ingredient in our community,” said Commiato. “We are a very strong community together. So, we’re happy that this year, even amidst a pandemic, we are able to continue the tradition to light Rudolph.”

Commiato said she hopes that Saturday night’s event added a piece of joy to the community during this holiday season.

