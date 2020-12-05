Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit lights up downtown Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many people came out for Christmas in the Pines in Lufkin.
The main attraction was the lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit.
Although seeing the pumping unit is a tradition, this is just the second year in a row for Rudolph to be lit in the downtown Lufkin area.
In order to stay in compliance with COVID-19 regulations, organizers had to cancel a few activities such as the fire truck pull.
Lufkin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Taylor Commiato said it is important to keep everyone stay safe during the holidays.
“For Lufkin, I think that tradition is just a really key ingredient in our community,” said Commiato. “We are a very strong community together. So, we’re happy that this year, even amidst a pandemic, we are able to continue the tradition to light Rudolph.”
Commiato said she hopes that Saturday night’s event added a piece of joy to the community during this holiday season.
