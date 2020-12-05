Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Cloud cover continues to increase across East Texas skies this evening as temperatures quickly drop back into the 40s areawide. A few showers will be possible overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning before rain chances end by noon tomorrow. Skies will start off partly to mostly cloudy early tomorrow morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon as a cold front steadily moves through East Texas. A steady supply of sunshine sticks around throughout the first half of our upcoming workweek as afternoon highs quickly warm back into the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday. Cloud cover begins to increase on Thursday and likely rain chances return to the forecast throughout the day on Friday as another system moves in. Showers end early on Saturday morning before rain chances increase yet again Saturday night into early Sunday morning.