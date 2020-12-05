Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a cold start to the weekend, with many of us waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. By the afternoon we will warm to the low 60s and see partly sunny skies. A weak cold front will pass through our area late tonight and into tomorrow. A stray shower is possible late this afternoon and that chance for rain will carry over into tomorrow morning as well. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 50s. For this first three day of next week skies will be mostly sunny and temps each afternoon will slowly increase. Monday we will reach the upper 50s and by Wednesday we will be in the mid 60s. Low rain chances return on Thursday afternoon as yet another cold front approaches East Texas. A few additional showers will move through on Friday with a slight cool off to the low 60s.