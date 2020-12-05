Trinity County deputy seriously injured in 1-vehicle crash en route to wreck

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency personnel in Trinity County responded to three major wrecks Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. One of the crashes involved a TCSO deputy, who was seriously injured.
According to a post on Wallace’s Facebook page, the first wreck occurred on State Highway 94 near the Angelina/Trinity county line. A medical helicopter transported one person from that wreck to an area hospital.
The second crash involved TCSO Deputy Justin Cowart, who had been responding to the first wreck, the Facebook post stated. Another law enforcement officer who had been traveling behind Cowart said that the deputy tried to miss something in his lane of travel, went off the road, and hit several trees.
Wallace said in the post that a medical helicopter airlifted Cowart to an area hospital for treatment of very serious injuries.
“The deputy is being reported as ‘medically stable at this time with severe pain’ and with the COVID-19 precautions in place, it is nearly impossible to get information,” the Facebook post stated.
The wreck involving the deputy is under investigation, and Wallace said the sheriff’s office will not be commenting any further until that investigation has been completed.
“We are asking for continuous prayers for Justin and his family,” Wallace said in the post.
During the investigation of that crash, another wreck was reported near the Houston County line, the Facebook post stated. A vehicle carrying three people struck cattle. No serious injuries were reported in that wreck, the Facebook post stated.
“The good people of Trinity County have already been reaching out to help, for this, we are truly grateful,” Wallace said in the Facebook post. “We will organize something quickly to make sure the Cowart family can celebrate Christmas with peace of mind.”
Wallace urged the residents of Trinity County to give the sheriff’s office several days to get Cowart through the initial treatment phase. At that point, the sheriff’s office will let people know what the Cowart family might need.
“On behalf of the Cowart Family and TCSO family, I want to thank you all for the prayers and support shown immediately upon request,” the Facebook post stated. “Thank you to all of the first responders who worked to control the scene and get Deputy Cowart in that helicopter.”
