Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: The last bit of rain that accompanied the overnight cold front will continue to move out over the early morning hours. By the afternoon we will see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be cool and light, from the northwest. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s. Tomorrow, be prepared for mostly sunny skies and low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with plenty of sunshine and upper 60s expected. A bit more cloud cover will start to move in on Thursday and one or two stray showers are possible. A significant cold front will move through ETX on Friday and we are expecting off and on showers all day with a cool off to the low 60s. Rain will continue into the start of the next weekend with chilly conditions expected.