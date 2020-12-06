Tyler County man, his passenger die in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County man was one of two people killed in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle that occurred on FM 105 in Orange County Saturday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated at about 7 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at the intersection of FM 105 and Lakeview Cutoff in Orange County.
The preliminary crash report shows that a 48-year-old man from Spurger was traveling south on FM 105 on a 2002 Honda motorcycle. A 2012 Toyota SUV was heading north, and its driver stopped to make a left turn onto Lakeview Cutoff.
“The driver of the SUV failed to yield the right of way and turned into the path of the motorcycle,” the press release stated. “The motorcycle collided with the Toyota causing the motorcycle driver to be trapped under the SUV and the passenger to be thrown off the motorcycle.”
The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Lumberton, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner Jr. The press release said their names will not be released until their next of kin have been notified.
“Both the driver and passenger of the Honda motorcycle were wearing helmets at the time of the crash,” the press release stated.
The diver of the Toyota, a 75-year-old Vidor woman, and her passenger were both taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the press release stated.
Until the wreck was cleared, all traffic lanes of FM 105 were closed, the press release stated. The road has since re-opened.
“This remains an open investigation as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash,” the press release stated.
