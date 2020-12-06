Winston Tree Farm hosts hunt for Wheelin’ Sportsmen

This is the fourth year Jonathan Hunt has participated. Hunt has epilepsy, and this event means so much to him that he traveled from Conroe. In the morning he said he saw a doe and its fawn but, “There was a pipeline sign in my way so I couldn’t shoot at it, and then a little bit later the buck walked out,” Hunt said. “It was a nice eight point, I shot it and it dropped right where it was. It felt good, it’s my first buck and so I really liked that.”